Holmes' 23 lead Dayton past Alcorn State 88-46

Holmes added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Flyers (8-5). Toumani Camara added 15 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 13 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil recorded 15 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line.

Keondre Montgomery finished with 11 points for the Braves (3-9). Dominic Brewton added eight points for Alcorn State. The Braves prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.