Holmes II scores 20 to carry Dayton past Davidson 82-76

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton won its eighth consecutive home game, defeating Davidson 82-76 on Saturday.
Koby Brea had 18 points for Dayton (22-9, 14-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kobe Elvis added 11 points and six assists. Malachi Smith had six assists.
Foster Loyer had 25 points for the Wildcats (25-5, 15-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Hyunjung Lee added 17 points and seven rebounds. Sam Mennenga had 14 points.
