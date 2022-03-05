Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Holmes II scores 20 to carry Dayton past Davidson 82-76

news
1 hour ago
DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton stretched its home win streak to eight games, topping Davidson 82-76

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton won its eighth consecutive home game, defeating Davidson 82-76 on Saturday.

Koby Brea had 18 points for Dayton (22-9, 14-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kobe Elvis added 11 points and six assists. Malachi Smith had six assists.

Foster Loyer had 25 points for the Wildcats (25-5, 15-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Hyunjung Lee added 17 points and seven rebounds. Sam Mennenga had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Springfield looking to move forward with construction of new fire...
2
Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal
3
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
4
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
5
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top