Holmes, Santos lead Dayton over St. John's 88-81 in Charleston Classic semifinal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daron Holmes and Nate Santos combined for 27 second-half points to lead Dayton to an 88-81 win over St. John's in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic Friday.

Holmes shot 6 of 14 and made 8 of 9 free throws to finish with 21 points, 14 in the second half. Santos was 6-of-8 shooting and 5 of 6 at the line for the Flyers (3-1). Kobe Brea, Enoch Cheeks and Kobe Elvis finished with 10 points each for Dayton, which shot 52% and made 23 of 28 at the line.

Joel Soriano was 8-of-13 shooting to finish with 21 points plus nine rebounds to lead the Red Storm (2-2). Jordan Dingle added 14 points, Daniss Jenkins had 12 points and eight assists and Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 11.

Santos' three-point play gave Dayton an 11-point lead with a minute-and-a-half to go and the Flyers made five throws from there to seal the win.

Dayton plays the winner of No. 6 Houston and Utah in Sunday's title game. St. John's plays the loser for third place.

___

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.