X
Dark Mode Toggle

Holmes scores 16, Dayton takes down La Salle 77-53

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Led by Daron Holmes II's 16 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the La Salle Explorers 77-53

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes II had 16 points in Dayton's 77-53 win over La Salle on Tuesday night.

Holmes added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Flyers (20-10, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Mustapha Amzil recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field.

Khalil Brantley led the Explorers (13-17, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Josh Nickelberry added 15 points for La Salle. Rokas Jocius also recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Dayton took the lead with 19:10 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Camara led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 33-27 at the break. Dayton pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 17 points. They outscored La Salle by 18 points in the final half, as Holmes led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Dayton plays Friday against Saint Louis on the road, and La Salle hosts Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
WATCH: Drone video shows potential path of storm in Madison Twp.
2
CDC warns of Shigella, a bacteria causing inflammatory diarrhea
3
No more 513 area code phone numbers: Say hello to 283
4
Man killed in Monday morning Springfield shooting
5
Coroner IDs man killed in Middletown officer-involved shooting
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top