Holmes scores 16, Dayton takes down La Salle 77-53

Holmes added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Flyers (20-10, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Mustapha Amzil recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field.

Khalil Brantley led the Explorers (13-17, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Josh Nickelberry added 15 points for La Salle. Rokas Jocius also recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.