Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Holmes scores 18, Elvis 16 in Dayton's win over Duquesne

news
41 minutes ago
DaRon Holmes scored 18 points to lead Dayton to a 72-52 win over Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (AP) — DaRon Holmes scored 18 points to lead Dayton to a 72-52 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Kobe Elvis added 16 for the Flyers (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10).

Tre Williams, Primo Spears and Leon Ayers III scored 12 points apiece for Duquesne (6-9, 1-2) with Kevin Easley adding 10.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Ex-Bengal, Super Bowl champ, is connected to both Spooky Nooks...
2
Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show opens today
3
Insanity plea expected in case of woman who shot husband at their...
4
New Clark State courses in Xenia tied to ‘guaranteed hire’ effort
5
Woman accused of shooting husband in Monroe indicted
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top