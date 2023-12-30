Holmes scores 27, Dayton beats Longwood 78-69

By The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes' 27 points helped Dayton defeat Longwood 78-69 on Saturday.

Holmes added 10 rebounds for the Flyers (10-2). Koby Brea scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Kobe Elvis had 12 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. It was the seventh straight win for the Flyers.

Johnathan Massie led the way for the Lancers (12-3) with 15 points. Michael Christmas added 12 points and seven rebounds for Longwood. In addition, Walyn Napper finished with 12 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

