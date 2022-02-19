Hamburger icon
Holmes, Smith lead Dayton over Saint Joseph's 74-62

news
47 minutes ago
DaRon Holmes II had 18 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers got past Saint Joseph's 74-62

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 18 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Saint Joseph's 74-62 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Flyers (19-8, 11-3 Atlantic 10). Kobe Elvis chipped in 13, Toumani Camara scored 12 and Koby Brea had 10.

Erik Reynolds II had 16 points for the Hawks (10-15, 4-10), who have now lost four straight games. Ejike Obinna added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Brown had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

