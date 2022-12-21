Homicide suspect mistakenly freed from jail faces new counts

David A. Johnson III, 20, of Columbus, was released from the Franklin County Jail on Nov. 29 after a county courts staffer accidentally made an error while filing a form, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Johnson's attorney arranged for him to turn himself in after the mistake was discovered, but Johnson did not do so.

Authorities said Johnson and two other people were involved in an attempted robbery at a gas station in Columbus on Dec. 13 that ended with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man. Johnson then remained at large until he was arrested Monday night.