Horton's kickoff return ensures Ball State's 42-28 win over Akron

Horton's return came after an Akron field goal that had got the Zips within a touchdown with under six minutes remaining.

The Cardinals trailed 15-14 at halftime before Ashley's 69-yard run gave Ball State the lead for good with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. The Cardinals kept the Zips (2-6, 1-3) at bay with Kelly's 29-yard touchdown throw to Koby Gross and Kelly's 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap a 75-yard drive.

Ben Finley passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns — two to Israel Polk — for the Zips but was intercepted twice. Jordan Gant had 94 yards rushing.

There was a weather delay midway through the fourth quarter.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football