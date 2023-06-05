Hoskins, Loer combine for 4-hitter, Xavier eliminates Vanderbilt 2-1 at Nashville Regional

Xavier (39-24) advances to play Oregon later Sunday and must beat the Ducks twice to advance to the super regionals. Oregon is a win away from advancing.

DePrey, who came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded, was hit by the first pitch he faced to bring home Jared Cushing and give the Musketeers their first lead of the game at 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning.