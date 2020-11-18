House lawmakers consider new expansion of Ohio gun laws

One proposal would expand Ohioans' ability to "stand their ground" from residences and cars to businesses, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer, which obtained an analysis of the proposed changes to a current pending weapons-related bill.

Another provision would allow 18-year-olds to receive a concealed carry license and with that, to buy firearms. An additional measure would ban schools and universities from penalizing employees or students who carry a concealed weapon legally. Another change would allow Ohioans to have guns while drinking in bars.