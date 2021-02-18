House OKs bill to direct $210M for Ohio broadband expansion

The broadband bill would create a grant program to help overcome the cost hurdles that dissuade broadband providers from connecting hard-to-reach homes. The grants would fund parts of such projects that providers might otherwise consider cost-prohibitive and unjustifiable from a business perspective.

That approach combines the efforts of government and business to expand connectivity, said Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township, who sponsored the House proposal after advocating two other versions that fell short of passage in previous years.

The legislation would still need approval from the Senate. That chamber recently passed a similar bill to create such a program, but it didn't include the same funding specifications.

Even if the grant program is approved and broadband infrastructure is added, that isn't enough to solve the problem, Director Susan Jagers of the Ohio Poverty Law Center warned lawmakers. She noted in her testimony that many of the families lacking high-speed internet live in areas where broadband is available and simply can't afford to pay for it.

