House panel OKs voting law rewrite, 60% ballot question

Also clearing the House Government Oversight Committee on Monday was a resolution advancing a 2023 ballot measure to require a 60% supermajority to amend Ohio's constitution.

The issue is being championed by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who has called it “a win for good government" that will assure a broad base of support to make changes to the state's founding document.

The proposal comes as organizations frustrated by Ohio's repeated passage of unconstitutional political maps and a near-total state abortion ban that's been blocked by the courts have made known they're considering advancing amendments of their own. Polls generally put public support for abortion rights at more than half of Americans, but less than 60%.

Republican state Rep. Brian Stewart, the resolution's sponsor, testified last week that he picked the percentage at random, and without input from outside groups.

Among groups supporting the resolution was the Florida-based Opportunity Solutions Project, which did test the 60% threshold among a sampling of Ohio voters in an “election integrity support poll” released in June 2021. Other questions on the survey tested attitudes toward a variety of additional restrictions on future citizen-led ballot efforts, livestreaming ballot-counting, mandating and paying for voter ID and extending legislative authority over local election boards.