House picks rural southern Ohio Republican as new speaker

Stephens follows Rep. Bob Cupp, who was elected speaker in 2020 after Cupp's predecessor, Larry Householder, was arrested and charged with federal corruption, a scandal still casting a shadow at the Legislature as Householder's trial is scheduled to begin this month.

As speaker, Stephens will have significant power over which bills come before the House for votes and which might die in committee in the new General Assembly — one that’s likely to see bills involving controversial issues such as abortion access and the rights of transgender people.

Stephens joined the House in 2019 to replace a lawmaker who resigned. He led the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee in the previous legislative session.