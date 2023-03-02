Householder's claims questioned as corruption testimony ends

After presenting jurors in the trial’s fifth week with photographic metadata, documents obtained through search warrants and taped phone calls that contradicted certain details of Householder’s denials, Glatfelter all but accused Householder of lying.

Glatfelter walked Householder through a 2016 financial disclosure form on which he left off many items made public throughout the government's investigation. Those included the name of one of his businesses; tickets worth as much as $2,500 each to a World Series game in Cleveland that he testified he attended with his wife and then-FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones in his corporate box; large debts on two credit cards; and a languishing unpaid lien.

Householder initially testified that he never reviewed the form, until Glatfelter reminded him that his e-signature amounted to a legal promise that it had been “prepared and carefully reviewed" by him — “just like today, the oath you're under.”

On further questioning, Householder said an attorney had advised him that the items she listed were not required to be listed, standing by the form as accurate, legal and thorough.

Jurors also heard taped phone calls in which Householder and his late co-defendant, Statehouse superlobbyist Neil Clark, plotted a nasty attack ad and contemplated revenge against two lawmakers who had angered Householder in expletive-laced fashion. “We like war, you know that, Neil,” Householder said, adding that he needed to convey the message, “You f—- with me, we’re gonna f—- with your kids.”

Householder persisted to testify that he never retaliated against those who voted counter to his wishes or donated to his rivals.

A key focus of the day was whether Householder had attended a dinner at the swanky Charlie Palmer's Steakhouse in Washington, at which the government alleges a dark money group accused in the scandal, Generation Now, was hatched during Trump's inaugural weekend. Householder and his son Luke traveled to and from the event on a FirstEnergy plane. Generation Now was charged in the scheme and has pleaded guilty.

Householder insisted on the stand that he never attended the dinner and did not see Jones, who was supposed to be in attendance, on that day.

FBI Agent Blane Wetzel, who has led the Householder investigation, took the stand after those statements. He described a photograph from Householder associate Jeff Longstreth's phone from that evening, in which Luke Householder and the knee of what looks like the same pants Larry Householder was wearing earlier that day are pictured in a group of men that includes then-FirstEnergy Vice President Michael Dowling.

He said it was taken just after 10:30 p.m. the night of the dinner. The metadata located the photo just alongside Charlie Palmer's.

The day was interrupted briefly by a spectator's medical emergency. As 911 was called and the jury was briefly dismissed, the defendants and their attorneys worked together to move chairs and a coat rack out of the way for emergency responders and Wetzel, who had been in the middle of testifying, rushed to the person's aid. She walked out on her own and Black assured the jury she was being taken care of.