Houston faces Cleveland on 5-game road slide

news | 29 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Houston is looking to stop its five-game road slide with a win over Cleveland

Houston Rockets (11-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-21, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to end its five-game road slide when the Rockets play Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-9 in home games. Cleveland is 7-20 when giving up 100 or more points.

The Rockets are 6-11 on the road. Houston is last in the league shooting 34% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

John Wall ranks second on the Rockets averaging 20.2 points and is adding 3.6 rebounds. Eric Gordon is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 104.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points on 52.7% shooting.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 102.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Taurean Prince: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: day to day (foot), PJ Tucker: day to day (quad), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

