Houston's Jake Meyers exits game after pregame calf injury

Houston center fielder Jake Meyers was removed from Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland during pregame warmups because of right calf tightness
Houston Astros' Jake Meyers, second from right, kneels as a trainer talks with him while manager Joe Espada, second from left, talks with umpire Mike Muchlinski (76) before the start of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston Astros' Jake Meyers, second from right, kneels as a trainer talks with him while manager Joe Espada, second from left, talks with umpire Mike Muchlinski (76) before the start of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston center fielder Jake Meyers was removed from Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland during pregame warmups because of right calf tightness.

Meyers, who had missed the last two games with a right calf injury, jogged onto the field before the game but soon summoned the training staff, who joined him on the field to tend to him. He remained on the field on one knee as manager Joe Espada joined the group. After a couple minutes, Meyers got up and was helped off the field and to the tunnel in right field by a trainer.

Mauricio Dubón moved from shortstop to center field and Zack Short entered the game to replace Dubón at shortstop.

Meyers is batting .308 with three homers and 21 RBIs this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers, right, is helped off the field before the start of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Clark County Fair to have metal detectors at entrance
2
Ohio House to consider overriding governor’s property tax reform vetoes
3
Hamilton man, 18, pleads guilty to pair of first-degree felony charges
4
Advocates renew concerns with Haitian children potentially becoming...
5
911 calls reveal shooting on Wellington Court in Hamilton happened...