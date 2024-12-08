Howard faces No. 14 Cincinnati, looks to stop 3-game slide

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -27.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard enters the matchup with No. 14 Cincinnati after losing three straight games.

The Bearcats have gone 4-0 at home. Cincinnati has a 5-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Bison are 1-3 on the road. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Harper averaging 4.5.

Cincinnati makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (47.8%). Howard has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats.

Marcus Dockery is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.