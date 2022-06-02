Howard Katz honored with Rozelle Radio-TV Award

Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter noted that last season 24 of the top 25 broadcasts for national ratings were NFL games.

"This reflects the work and foresight Howard and his team put into the overall schedule,” Porter said. “And they create the marquee primetime matchups without sacrificing what football fans also can enjoy in the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. slots each weekend. This has always been important to Howard.”

A graduate of Colgate University, Katz broke into television in 1971 as a production assistant at ABC Sports and worked the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, “Monday Night Football,” and “Wide World of Sports.”

In 1993, he became ESPN's executive vice president of production and helped the network launch ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPN Radio, ESPN International, ESPN Classic and the ESPY Awards.

Six years later, he returned to ABC and revived the “Monday Night Football” franchise with the hiring of John Madden.

“Somewhere in your life, you want to work for Howard Katz,” Madden said in a tribute video to Katz upon the Livingston, New Jersey, native’s induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2014.

In 2003, Katz joined the NFL to run NFL Films and also helped create the league’s successful flex-scheduling model that further built interest in the primetime matchups. This year he's helping the league evolve its streaming offerings through its partnership with Amazon.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL