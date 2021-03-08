Huberdeau and Florida take on Columbus

In their last matchup on Jan. 28, Columbus won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 19 points, scoring 10 goals and adding nine assists. Boone Jenner has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 29 points, scoring 10 goals and collecting 19 assists. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: out (upper body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (lower body), Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body).

