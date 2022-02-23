Huberdeau, Panthers to host the Blue Jackets

In their last meeting on Jan. 31, Florida won 8-4. Mason Marchment recorded a team-high 6 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 23 goals and has 45 points. Huberdeau has two goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Sean Kuraly leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-nine in 50 games this season. Patrik Laine has 12 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 8-2-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (lower body), Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (lower body).

