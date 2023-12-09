Huffman, Bailey score 19 as Davidson knocks off Miami (OH) 79-61

Led by Grant Huffman and Reed Bailey with 19 points, the Davidson Wildcats defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 79-61 on Saturday
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Grant Huffman had 19 points in Davidson's 79-61 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Huffman added seven rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (7-3). Bailey added seven rebounds. David Skogman had 17 points and finished 8 of 11 from the floor.

Ryan Mabrey led the way for the RedHawks (4-5) with 15 points. Darweshi Hunter added 14 points for Miami (OH). Bryce Bultman also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

