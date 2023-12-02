Huffman scores 20 to lead Davidson over Wright State 82-73

Led by Grant Huffman's 20 points, the Davidson Wildcats defeated the Wright State Raiders 82-73
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Grant Huffman had 20 points in Davidson's 82-73 victory against Wright State on Saturday.

Huffman also contributed five rebounds and seven assists for the Wildcats (5-3). David Skogman scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Reed Bailey was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Trey Calvin finished with 17 points for the Raiders (3-5). AJ Braun added 16 points for Wright State. In addition, Tanner Holden finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Redsfest returns to Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend
2
New Whole Foods Market may come to West Chester
3
Springfield police want Club Hollywood patrons to share info on deadly...
4
CSU to host premiere of movie ‘Brown Hands, Black Schools: HBCUs’
5
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison wins return to ring, eyes fight against...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top