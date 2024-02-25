Huibregste, Braun lead Wright State over Oakland 96-75

Alex Huibregste had 21 points, AJ Braun scored 20 and Wright State beat Oakland 96-75
By The Associated Press
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Alex Huibregste had 21 points, AJ Braun scored 20 and Wright State beat Oakland 96-75 on Sunday.

Huibregste added six assists for the Raiders (17-12, 12-6 Horizon League). Braun grabbed five rebounds. Brandon Noel sank half of his 12 shots and scored 19.

D.Q. Cole led the Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 14-5) with 18 points and five assists. Trey Townsend added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Blake Lampman also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

