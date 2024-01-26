Huibregste scores 32 as Wright State knocks off Cleveland State 107-99 in OT

Huibregste scored 32 points, including 10 in overtime as the Wright State Raiders defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 107-99
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Alex Huibregste hit a jumper with nine seconds left in regulation to force overtime, then hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the extra period as Wright State beat Cleveland State 107-99 on Thursday night.

Huibregste finished with 32 points on 10 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Raiders (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League). Trey Calvin scored 27 points while shooting 8 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free throw line, and added seven assists. Tanner Holden was 2 of 7 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Tristan Enaruna finished with 28 points for the Vikings (12-9, 5-5). Tujautae Williams added 22 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Cleveland State. Drew Lowder also recorded 17 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Sunday. Wright State visits IUPUI and Cleveland State plays Robert Morris at home.

