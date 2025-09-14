Hull takes advantage of Thitikul's final-hole meltdown to win Kroger Queen City title

“I wasn’t really watching her putt for birdie because I thought she was going to hole it,” Hull said. “Then, yeah, I guess it’s not over until the fat lady sings, but I was shaking over that last putt because I just didn’t expect it.”

Hull closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 20-under 268 at TPC River’s Bend. The 29-year-old English player won her third LPGA Tour title and first since 2022. She also has four victories on the Ladies European Tour.

Thitikul matched Hull with a 68. The Thai star — the winner in May at Liberty National in New Jersey, missed a chance to become the first multiple winner on the tour this season.

Lottie Woad of England was third at 18 under after a 66.

Miyu Yamashita (69) was 17 under, and second-ranked Nelly Korda (70) followed at 15 under with Nasa Hataoka (65), Chisato Iwai (71), Sei Young Kim (69), Jennifer Kupcho (67), Mary Liu (70) and Maja Stark (69).

Hull was coming off a runner-up finish in Houston last week as part of the Aramco series on the European tour.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf