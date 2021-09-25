Hull with 90-yard TD in Northwestern's 35-6 romp over Ohio

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio: Ten penalties, three turnovers and myriad offensive-line breakdowns helped doom the Bobcats, who fell 49-14 at Louisiana-Lafayette last weekend, to their second lopsided road loss in as many weeks. That’s no way to prepare for the start of Mid-American Conference play.

Northwestern: Hilinski, a South Carolina transfer, wasn’t spectacular in his debut start and it’s not clear if the coaching staff will return senior Hunter Johnson to the starting role. Whoever starts under center in coming weeks needs to be as confident as possible for an early conference stretch that includes trips to Nebraska and Michigan and visits from Minnesota and Iowa.

WHAT COULD’VE BEEN ...

The Bobcats opened the game with a long drive into Northwestern territory but came up empty when a 32-yard field-goal try went wide right. Rourke later fumbled to set up Northwestern’s first touchdown and Ohio missed a huge chance to shift the momentum late in the first half when Jett Elad dropped what would’ve been an easy pick-six to cut the lead to 14-7.

WILDCATS … IN THE WILDCAT

Northwestern called several direct snaps to running back Tyus, who ended the day with 51 yards on 11 tries. His 7-yard scoring run out of the wildcat midway through the fourth quarter gave the small home crowd ample incentive to head for the exits … perhaps to catch the final minutes of the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game being played a few miles down the Lake Michigan shore at Soldier Field.

UP NEXT

Ohio: At Akron on Oct. 2.

Northwestern: At Nebraska on Oct. 2.

