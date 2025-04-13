Hunter Greene pitches 7 crisp innings as the Reds blank the Pirates 4-0

Hunter Greene pitched seven sparkling innings, and the Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 4-0 victory
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
news
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene pitched seven sparkling innings, and the Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Greene (2-1) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked one. The 6-foot-5 right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings.

Reds pitchers retired their final 23 batters.

Santiago Espinal hit a two-run single against Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2) in the third. Elly De La Cruz added an RBI single in Cincinnati's two-run fifth.

Mlodzinski allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Key moment

Isiah Kiner-Falefa tripled for Pittsburgh with one out in the second. But Greene struck out Tsung-Che Cheng and Espinal made a leaping grab of Henry Davis's hard liner to second.

Key stat

Greene's career-long scoreless streak is 24 innings from July 11 to August 8, 2024. It's the longest scoreless innings streak by a Reds starter since 1989.

Up next

Pirates ace Paul Skenes (1-1, 3.44 ERA) starts Monday against the Nationals at PNC Park. Cincinnati's Nick Lodolo (2-1, 0.96 ERA) takes the mound on Tuesday against the Mariners at Great American Ball Park.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier fails to catch a double hit by Cincinnati Reds' Gavin Lux during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Santiago Espinal (4) hits a two-run single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Booker T. Washington Center launches $1.7M expansion, renovation
2
Springfield Haitian leader reacts as judge halts Trump immigration...
3
May the Fourth be with You: Hamilton looks to capitalize on Star Wars...
4
Hamilton leaders create a new way to engage kids with exercise
5
Report: Cleveland-Cliffs on list of companies having federal funds...