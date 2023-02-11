X
Hunter puts up 25, Ohio downs Akron 90-81

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Jaylin Hunter's 25 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Akron Zips 90-81

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter had 25 points in Ohio's 90-81 win over Akron on Friday night.

Hunter was 7 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Bobcats (14-11, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson added 16 points while going 6 of 12 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Miles Brown recorded 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

Xavier Castaneda finished with 34 points for the Zips (17-8, 9-3). Enrique Freeman added 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Akron. Trendon Hankerson also recorded nine points, four assists and two steals.

Ohio took the lead with 4:30 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-40 at halftime, with Hunter racking up 16 points. Ohio turned a six-point second-half lead into an 18-point advantage with a 12-0 run to make it a 70-52 lead with 12:26 left in the half. Wilson scored 13 second-half points in the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio hosts Buffalo and Akron visits Eastern Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

