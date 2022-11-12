Hunter scores 17, Ohio defeats Cleveland State 81-70

Hunter also contributed seven assists for the Bobcats (1-1). Miles Brown was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Devon Baker made three 3-pointer and finished with 13 points.

Yahel Hill led the way for the Vikings (0-3) with 20 points. Tujautae Williams added 12 points for Cleveland State. Deante Johnson also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.