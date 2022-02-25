Hurricanes host the Blue Jackets following overtime win

The Blue Jackets are 7-8-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Columbus is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with 22.

In their last meeting on Jan. 13, Columbus won 6-0. Yegor Chinakhov scored two goals for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 22 goals, adding 31 assists and totaling 53 points. Andrei Svechnikov has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 22 goals and has 41 points. Patrik Laine has 13 goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 8-2-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (lower-body).

