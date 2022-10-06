dayton-daily-news logo
Hurricanes host the Blue Jackets for season opener

By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the season opener

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -221, Blue Jackets +180; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes start the season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Carolina went 20-12-1 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 54-20-8 record overall last season. The Hurricanes scored 277 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.4 per game on 34.1 shots per game.

Columbus went 9-17-0 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 37-38-7 record overall last season. The Blue Jackets gave up 3.6 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

