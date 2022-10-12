BreakingNews
Hurricanes host the Blue Jackets to start 2022 season

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the Columbus Blue Jackets for the season opener

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -251, Blue Jackets +204; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the season opener.

Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 20-12-1 in division play a season ago. The Hurricanes scored 3.4 goals per game last season while giving up 2.4 per game.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 9-17-0 in division games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals last season (41 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Blue Jackets: Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

