Hurricanes stretch win streak to 4 games, beat Columbus 5-1

Korpisalo lost his second straight game, and the Blue Jackets absorbed their first defeat at home in four games this season.

Jenner took advantage of a 5-on-3 shift, the result of a pair of Carolina penalties in the second period, forcing the puck past Andersen from in front of the crease at 7:19 of the second to make it 2-1.

The goal was Jenner’s team leading fourth in five games and kept alive his three-game point streak. Jakub Voracek’s assist was his 100th as a member of the Blue Jackets and his third in as many games.

But Carolina was not done, pulling ahead 3-1 on a power-play goal by Staal, dribbling his first score of the season past Korpisalo at 15:57 of the second with just eight seconds left on a Voracek hooking penalty. Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s assist was his first for the Hurricanes, after three years with Montreal.

Aho made it 4-1 at 7:05 of the third, with 22 seconds left in Columbus’ fourth penalty of the game. Trocheck’s second goal came at 16:13 off a give-and-go from Svechnikov.

UP NEXT

Caroline: Hosts Toronto on Monday.

Columbus: Hosts Dallas Monday.

___

Caption Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal (11) scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, left, in front of Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, right, scores past Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, center, and defenseman Brady Skjei during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal, center, checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal, left, watches as teammate forward Jesper Fast scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, center, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon