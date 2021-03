Hurricanes visit the Blue Jackets following shutout victory

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 11 goals, adding 16 assists and recording 27 points. Seth Jones has three goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Martin Necas leads the Hurricanes with a plus-12 in 28 games this season. Sebastian Aho has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness), Mikhail Grigorenko: day to day (illness).

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.