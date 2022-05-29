dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hurtado lifts Columbus to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

news
1 hour ago
Erik Hurtado scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Erik Hurtado scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Hurtado scored in the 45th minute, assisted by Derrick Etienne, to put the Crew (4-5-4) up 2-0.

The Crew grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first minute on a goal by Jonathan Mensah.

Dom Dwyer scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time for United (4-5-4).

United outshot the Crew 19-7, but the Crew had a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Eloy Room made eight saves for the Crew.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Shark Summer returns to Newport Aquarium
3
$192K may be used to detect buried concrete at former Americana...
4
Abilities First executive director dies; Rosebrough carried agency...
5
Moeller Brew Barn to fill former Rivertown building in Monroe
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top