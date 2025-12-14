Hutton, McNabb lift Golden Knights past Blue Jackets 3-2

Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Golden Knights, Mitch Marner added three assists, and Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Charlie Coyle and Yegor Chinakhov scored for Columbus, which has dropped five straight games, including its last two at home. Jet Greaves stopped 22 shots.

Coyle gave Columbus an early lead at 7:02 of the first period, beating Hart with a wrist shot from the right circle. Dorofeyev tied it 41 seconds into the second with a power-play goal, extending his point streak to three games.

Chinakhov put Columbus back in front at 4:49 of the third with his first goal in 19 games, but it was short-lived. Hutton pulled Vegas even just over a minute later with a shot from the top of the slot.

McNabb put Vegas ahead to stay with 6:47 remaining, beating Greaves from the goal line. He took a four-minute high-sticking minor with 2:59 left, but Columbus failed to capitalize.

Up next

Golden Knights host New Jersey on Wednesday.

Blue Jackets host Anaheim on Tuesday.

