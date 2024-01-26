Ilia Malinin takes massive lead after short program at US Figure Skating Championships

Upon hearing the scores, Malinin flashed a black and gold towel that read “Quad God” — his all-too-fitting nickname.

Max Naumov, the 2020 junior national champion, was a surprising second after his opening quad salchow helped to make up for a problem on his triple axel. He received 89.72 points in his quest for a podium spot after finishing fourth last year.

As usual, Jason Brown brought down the house in Columbus, Ohio, despite a fall on his opening triple axel. The 29-year-old fan favorite, who skipped most of the season to stay healthy and prepare for nationals, recovered to land a triple flip and triple lutz-triple toe combo while skating with his customary flair to “Adios” by the British composer Benjamin Clementine.

Brown earned 89.02 points as he seeks to become the oldest man on the podium since Todd Eldredge won in 2002.

The U.S. championships continued later Friday, when defending champion Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn were scheduled to perform their free skates in what was shaping up to be a dual for the title. Levito scored 75.38 points during her short program Thursday night, giving the 16-year-old sensation the lead by four-tenths of a point over her nearest rival.

