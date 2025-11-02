Illinois State Redbirds begin season at home against the Dayton Flyers

The Illinois State Redbirds host the Dayton Flyers in the season opener
news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Dayton Flyers at Illinois State Redbirds

Normal, Illinois; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State begins the season at home against Dayton.

Illinois State finished 24-13 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Redbirds gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 13.4 fouls last season.

Dayton finished 12-8 in A-10 action and 5-5 on the road last season. The Flyers averaged 63.8 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 30.9% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

