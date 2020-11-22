X

Illinois welcomes Wright State in 2020-21 season opener

news | 1 hour ago
Illinois hosts Wright State in each team's 2020-21 season opener

Wright State (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Wright State in each team's 2020-21 season opener. Wright State went 25-7 last year and finished first in the Horizon, while Illinois ended up 21-10 and finished fourth in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Wright State went 9-3 against schools outside its conference, while Illinois went 7-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.