Imanuel Zorgvol scores 18 off bench, leads Youngstown State over Grand Canyon 90-81

PHOENIX (AP) — Imanuel Zorgvol scored 18 points off of the bench to help Youngstown State to a 90-81 victory over Grand Canyon on Friday night.

Zorgvol added four blocks for the Penguins (1-1). Cris Carroll scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range), adding six rebounds and three steals. Tae Blackshear hit all seven of his free throws and also scored 14.