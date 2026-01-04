Imariagbe, Burch lead Wright State to 81-77 victory over IU Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Imariagbe and TJ Burch both had 19 points to guide Wright State to an 81-77 victory over IU Indianapolis on Sunday.

Imariagbe added five rebounds for the Raiders (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League). Burch hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Logan Woods hit two 3-pointers and scored 13.