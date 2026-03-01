Imariagbe tips in game winner to lift Wright State over Northern Kentucky 92-91

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Kellen Pickett scored 19 points, Michael Imariagbe had a double-double and tipped in a shot at the buzzer to lift Wright State over Northern Kentucky 92-91 on Saturday night.
The Raiders trailed 53-35 at halftime.
Pickett had seven rebounds for the Raiders (20-11, 15-5 Horizon League). Imariagbe scored 15 points and added 16 rebounds. Michael Cooper went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.
Donovan Oday and Dan Gherezgher Jr. each scored 21 points to lead the Norse (18-13, 10-10) with 21 points. Kael Robinson finished with 17 points and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Miami University votes to move forward with $281M sports arena plan
2
Advocates seek leniency as Hamilton man faces ICE hold after high-speed...
3
DHS asks Supreme Court for TPS decision in hopes to end protections for...
4
Clifton Opera House 2026 concert season to open Saturday
5
Miami University’s $281M sports arena plan faces key vote Friday