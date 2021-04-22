Improved Browns may add more defensive pieces in NFL draft

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, Alabama DT Christian Barmore, Georgia CB Eric Stokes, Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II, Tulsa LB Zaven Collins, Miami, Fla. DT Jaelan Phillips.

OUTLOOK: General manager Andrew Berry’s roster restoration has been superb. He’s plugged holes on both sides of the ball, overhauling the defense this offseason. That could continue early in this draft with an eye on the secondary to find a potential starting cornerback in case Greedy Williams has issues with a shoulder injury that sidelined him in 2020. Don't be surprised if Berry, who enters with nine picks, moves up if he really likes one of the top cornerbacks. The surprising release last week of Richardson — two days after Clowney's signing — creates the need to find another run stopper. Berry may also look to add depth to one of the league’s best offensive lines, and potentially a young quarterback to groom as Mayfield's future backup.

