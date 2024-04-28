India leads Reds against the Rangers after 4-hit performance

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-2, 2.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-2, 4.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -129, Reds +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Texas Rangers after Jonathan India had four hits on Saturday in an 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Texas has a 14-14 record overall and a 7-8 record at home. The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .401.

Cincinnati has a 15-12 record overall and a 6-5 record in road games. The Reds have hit 28 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith has a .304 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has nine doubles and a home run. Jonah Heim is 9-for-34 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .283 batting average to lead the Reds, and has five doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 8-for-37 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 6-4, .185 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.