Indiana faces tough test vs No. 4 Ohio State

SENIOR STUDS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team's scoring this year and 58 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE E.J.: Liddell has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last three games. He's also made 75.5 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. has attempted 151 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 8 of 25 over the last three games.