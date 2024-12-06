Indiana hosts Miami (OH) after Suder's 42-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -18.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Indiana after Peter Suder scored 42 points in Miami (OH)'s 73-60 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Hoosiers are 5-0 in home games. Indiana scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The RedHawks have gone 1-1 away from home. Miami (OH) scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Indiana makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (47.3%). Miami (OH) averages 74.0 points per game, 3.1 more than the 70.9 Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Suder is averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 steals for the RedHawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.