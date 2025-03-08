Indiana hosts Thornton and Ohio State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces Indiana after Bruce Thornton scored 29 points in Ohio State's 116-114 overtime win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers are 13-4 in home games. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 3.0.

The Buckeyes are 9-10 in conference play. Ohio State is 4-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana scores 75.5 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 73.7 Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 7.3 more points per game (79.7) than Indiana allows (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Goode is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 9.3 points. Mackenzie Mgbako is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

John Mobley Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Thornton is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.