Indiana State defeats Toledo 76-74

Led by Isaiah Swope's 23 points, the Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Toledo Rockets 76-74 on Friday
1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Isaiah Swope scored 23 points as Indiana State beat Toledo 76-74 on Friday.

Swope added four steals for the Sycamores (5-1). Jayson Kent added 17 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Ryan Conwell was 4 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Javan Simmons finished with 14 points for the Rockets (3-3). Ra'Heim Moss added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Toledo. Tyler Cochran also put up 12 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

