Indiana Toll Road debuts smart parking network for truckers

ITR Concession Co. has installed smart signage that uses sensors and cameras to allow commercial drivers to see how many parking spaces are available at upcoming exits. Truckers normally get sleep while parked in their trucks at rest stops, truck stops and similar spots.

IRT Concession said the smart parking network's goal is to "create a safer and more efficient travel experience" for truckers by letting them better plan for rest stops on trips through Indiana, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.